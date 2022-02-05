Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.32 Million

Analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report sales of $141.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.20 million. BRP Group posted sales of $69.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $547.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.26 million to $552.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $843.75 million, with estimates ranging from $827.22 million to $866.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of BRP traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.05. 361,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

