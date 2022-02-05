Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report sales of $12.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.01 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 352.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $18.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.22 million, with estimates ranging from $42.48 million to $58.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.85. 392,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,613. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.24. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20.

In related news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 849,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

