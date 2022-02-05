Zacks: Analysts Expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). SCYNEXIS posted earnings per share of ($1.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Caxton Corp raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,564,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 75,777 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 637,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 131,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,251. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.95.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

