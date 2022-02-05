Zacks: Analysts Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.81. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $581,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,779,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

