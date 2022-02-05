Zacks: Analysts Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

NDLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

