Zacks: Analysts Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.84. Ingevity reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingevity.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NGVT traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,576. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

