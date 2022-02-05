Zacks: Analysts Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Hubbell posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.70. 468,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,983. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $156.64 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

