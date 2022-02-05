Zacks: Analysts Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Edap Tms reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 38,834 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $7.45 on Monday. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

