Zacks: Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. AT&T posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 220.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.08. 52,623,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,135,539. AT&T has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

