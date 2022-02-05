Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. Umpqua posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 2,123.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 98,750 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,749.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 473,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 448,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 848,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

