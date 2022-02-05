Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.58 billion. Twitter posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.91 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,312. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Twitter by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Twitter by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 125,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,630 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

