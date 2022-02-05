Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report sales of $839.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $837.75 million to $841.10 million. Plexus reported sales of $880.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,807 shares of company stock valued at $838,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Plexus by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLXS stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.13. 127,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

