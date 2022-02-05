Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAHC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.39. 204,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 281,720 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 308,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

