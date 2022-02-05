Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.01. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

EYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Shares of EYE opened at $39.15 on Friday. National Vision has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 11.2% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.