Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

CWBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CohBar in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in CohBar by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CohBar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CohBar during the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CohBar by 41.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CohBar during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWBR remained flat at $$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 307,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,250. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $26.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.41.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

