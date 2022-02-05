Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Announce $1.41 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRUS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 601,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.01. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $1,188,684.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,990 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,578,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

