Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Barclays posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Barclays will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barclays.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 265 ($3.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

BCS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.19. 5,526,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. Barclays has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Barclays by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,017,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 89,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Barclays by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 200,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 127,051 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

