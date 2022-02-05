YIELD App Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $37.79 million and $914,736.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00111753 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 141,676,553 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

