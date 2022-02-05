Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives C$7.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.56.

YRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE YRI traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,851. The company has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.93. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$6.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,920,824.64.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.