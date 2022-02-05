Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Xilinx by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $209.02 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

