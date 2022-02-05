Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $685.43 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.30 billion and $685.43 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $421.91 or 0.01016637 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.90 or 0.07240586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00054778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.56 or 0.99835707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,446,681 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.