World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Posts Earnings Results

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

NYSE:WWE traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.