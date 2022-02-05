World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRLD stock opened at $188.06 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $118.83 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.61.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135 over the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

