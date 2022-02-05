Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $0.88

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 119.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $12,355.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 1,467.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,440.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.53 or 0.07271997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00294350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00766222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012288 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00070867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00399310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00234170 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.