Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,678 shares of company stock worth $1,057,104. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WWW opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WWW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

