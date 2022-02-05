Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 11,722 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 93.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,722 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,492,000 after acquiring an additional 217,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.87.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

