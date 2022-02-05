Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,517 Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOFFU. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JOFFU opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

