Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $189,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 8,370.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in DTE Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $120.00 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

