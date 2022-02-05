Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,127,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,482,000 after buying an additional 4,239,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1,552.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 1,072,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 601,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 506,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after buying an additional 430,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

RRD stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $780.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

