Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:WINA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.80. Winmark has a twelve month low of $173.04 and a twelve month high of $277.99. The company has a market capitalization of $786.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,504 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $410,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,666 shares of company stock worth $3,933,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 8.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Winmark by 87,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 9.9% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 16.4% in the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Winmark by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

