William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Emerson Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

NYSE EMR opened at $95.38 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

