Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Up 25.3% in January

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 109,459 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.01. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.96%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

