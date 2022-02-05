Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 3%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 26,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,324,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UP shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

