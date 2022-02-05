Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Short Interest Up 25.4% in January

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

UP stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

