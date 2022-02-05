West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a market cap of $483.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $33,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,349 shares of company stock worth $206,668. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

