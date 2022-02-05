Wells Fargo & Company Trims Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Target Price to $150.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clorox from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.75.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $141.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Clorox has a twelve month low of $140.06 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.43 and its 200-day moving average is $169.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.