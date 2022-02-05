Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

