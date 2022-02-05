Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $58.50

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

WFC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

WFC opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

