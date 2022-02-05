WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.29-4.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.30. WEC Energy Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.68-$1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.63.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

