Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $662,997.70 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of W opened at $142.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.85. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $355.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.78 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

