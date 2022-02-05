Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.12% of Waste Management worth $76,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,042,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

