Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post sales of $4.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $4.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $19.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.03. 1,627,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.17. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,897,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.