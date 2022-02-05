Warp Finance Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $117,230.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $259.22 or 0.00626073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

