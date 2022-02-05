Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Buys $718,966.16 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 19,927 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.08 per share, with a total value of $718,966.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 141,788 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $4,966,833.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 221,875 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $7,852,156.25.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $10,109,898.96.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $5,348,591.50.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $9,633,950.76.

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $6,064,500.00.

Warby Parker stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.66.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

