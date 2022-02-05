Warburg Research Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €131.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($147.19) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KRN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on Krones in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($135.96) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Krones in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($131.46) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krones currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.88 ($111.10).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €86.80 ($97.53) on Wednesday. Krones has a 52-week low of €64.30 ($72.25) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($111.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €89.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -263.70.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

