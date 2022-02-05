Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.33 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $386.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.65.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

