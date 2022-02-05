Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Trading Down 3.1%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.93. The firm has a market cap of C$454.34 million and a P/E ratio of 23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.00.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.27 million during the quarter.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties; owns and manages hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

