WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $36.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WalkMe from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ WKME traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 48,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,814. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,334,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,945,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at $19,046,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

