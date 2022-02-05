Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WD stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.18. The stock had a trading volume of 154,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,422. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $92.57 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.24.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.