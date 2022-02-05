W.W. Grainger’s (GWW) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $497.36.

GWW opened at $487.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $364.72 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,175,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

